EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback program 2024 – change notification

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft



22.05.2024 / 16:18 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and

Art. 2 para. 1 subpara. 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback program 2024 – change notification

Temporary suspension of the share buyback program 2024

in connection with the 2024 Annual General Meeting

Leifheit AG announced in an ad hoc release dated 2 May 2024 and announcement dated 14 May 2024 the share buyback program 2024, which has been carried out since 15 May 2024. The Board of Management of Leifheit AG has decided that no Leifheit shares will be repurchased in the period from four trading days before the 2024 Annual General Meeting until the end of two trading days after the 2024 Annual General Meeting in order to settle the proposed dividend payment.

The Annual General Meeting of Leifheit AG will take place on 29 May 2024. Therefore, no Leifheit shares will be repurchased in the period from 23 May 2024 to 31 May 2024 (including each date).

Nassau, 22 May 2024

The Board of Management

Contact:

Leifheit AG, D-56377 Nassau

ir@leifheit.com