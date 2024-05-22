22.05.2024 16:18:11

EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Share buyback program 2024 – change notification
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

22.05.2024 / 16:18 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and
Art. 2 para. 1 subpara. 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

 Share buyback program 2024 – change notification

 

Temporary suspension of the share buyback program 2024
in connection with the 2024 Annual General Meeting

Leifheit AG announced in an ad hoc release dated 2 May 2024 and announcement dated 14 May 2024 the share buyback program 2024, which has been carried out since 15 May 2024. The Board of Management of Leifheit AG has decided that no Leifheit shares will be repurchased in the period from four trading days before the 2024 Annual General Meeting until the end of two trading days after the 2024 Annual General Meeting in order to settle the proposed dividend payment.

The Annual General Meeting of Leifheit AG will take place on 29 May 2024. Therefore, no Leifheit shares will be repurchased in the period from 23 May 2024 to 31 May 2024 (including each date).

 

Nassau, 22 May 2024

The Board of Management

 

 

Contact:

Leifheit AG, D-56377 Nassau
ir@leifheit.com 


22.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheitstraße 1
56377 Nassau
Germany
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1909047  22.05.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1909047&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu LEIFHEIT AGmehr Nachrichten