EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

22.05.2024 16:18:11
Temporary suspension of the share buyback program 2024
Leifheit AG announced in an ad hoc release dated 2 May 2024 and announcement dated 14 May 2024 the share buyback program 2024, which has been carried out since 15 May 2024. The Board of Management of Leifheit AG has decided that no Leifheit shares will be repurchased in the period from four trading days before the 2024 Annual General Meeting until the end of two trading days after the 2024 Annual General Meeting in order to settle the proposed dividend payment.
The Annual General Meeting of Leifheit AG will take place on 29 May 2024. Therefore, no Leifheit shares will be repurchased in the period from 23 May 2024 to 31 May 2024 (including each date).
Nassau, 22 May 2024
The Board of Management
Contact:
Leifheit AG, D-56377 Nassau
