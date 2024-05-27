|
27.05.2024 17:15:50
EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share buyback program 2024 - 2. Interim announcement
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Share buyback program 2024 – 2. Interim announcement
The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:
The transactions in detailed and in aggregated form are published on the Leifheit AG website at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/.
The total volume of shares purchased to date under the share buyback program 2024 in the period from 15 May 2024 up to and including 22 May 2024 amounts to a number of 6.080 shares.
The shares are purchased by a bank authorized by Leifheit AG via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via Tradegate Exchange.
Contact
Leifheit AG
27.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
|Leifheitstraße 1
|56377 Nassau
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.leifheit-group.com
