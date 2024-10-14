EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Share buyback program 2024 - 21. Interim announcement

14.10.2024 / 16:51 CET/CEST

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback program 2024 – 21. Interim announcement

Nassau/Germany, 14 October 2024 – In the period from 4 October 2024 up to and including 11 October 2024, a number of 4,568 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Leifheit AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 14 May 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 May 2024.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date

Trading platform Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Volume-weighted

average price (€)

07.10.2024 Tradegate Exchange 511 18.0000 07.10.2024 Xetra 474 17.8000 08.10.2024 Tradegate Exchange 502 17.6000 08.10.2024 Xetra 467 17.5000 09.10.2024 Xetra 436 17.4000 09.10.2024 Tradegate Exchange 502 17.5500 10.10.2024 Tradegate Exchange 506 17.6000 10.10.2024 Xetra 442 17.5500 11.10.2024 Tradegate Exchange 490 17.3500 11.10.2024 Xetra 238 17.1500

The transactions in detailed and in aggregated form are published on the Leifheit AG website at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under the share buyback program 2024 in the period from 15 May 2024 up to and including 04 October 2024 amounts to a number of 145,673 shares.

The shares are purchased by a bank authorized by Leifheit AG via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via Tradegate Exchange.

Contact

Leifheit AG

56377 Nassau

ir@leifheit.com