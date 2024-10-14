EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

+++ Investieren leicht gemacht ? mit Kapitalschutz oder Teilschutz ? raiffeisenzertifikate.at ? Top Picks mit interessantem Chance-Risiko-Profil +++ -w-
14.10.2024 16:51:10

14.10.2024 / 16:51 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback program 2024 – 21. Interim announcement

  

Nassau/Germany, 14 October 2024 – In the period from 4 October 2024 up to and including 11 October 2024, a number of 4,568 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Leifheit AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 14 May 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 May 2024.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date 
 		 Trading platform Aggregated volume
(number of shares)		 Volume-weighted
average price (€)
 
07.10.2024 Tradegate Exchange 511 18.0000
07.10.2024 Xetra 474 17.8000
08.10.2024 Tradegate Exchange 502 17.6000
08.10.2024 Xetra 467 17.5000
09.10.2024 Xetra 436 17.4000
09.10.2024 Tradegate Exchange 502 17.5500
10.10.2024 Tradegate Exchange 506 17.6000
10.10.2024 Xetra 442 17.5500
11.10.2024 Tradegate Exchange 490 17.3500
11.10.2024 Xetra 238 17.1500

 

The transactions in detailed and in aggregated form are published on the Leifheit AG website at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under the share buyback program 2024 in the period from 15 May 2024 up to and including 04 October 2024 amounts to a number of 145,673 shares.

The shares are purchased by a bank authorized by Leifheit AG via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via Tradegate Exchange.

  

Contact

Leifheit AG
56377 Nassau
ir@leifheit.com


Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheitstraße 1
56377 Nassau
Germany
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com

 
