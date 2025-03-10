EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

10.03.2025 16:37:31

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback program 2024 – 41. Interim announcement
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

10.03.2025 / 16:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback program 2024 – 41. Interim announcement

  

Nassau/Germany, 10 March 2025 – In the period from 3 March 2025 up to and including 7 March 2025, a number of 9,037 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Leifheit AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 14 May 2024 and the extension of which was disclosed on 11 December 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date
 		 Trading platform Aggregated volume
(number of shares)		 Volume-weighted
average price (€)
 
03.03.2025 Xetra 926 16.7000
03.03.2025 Tradegate Exchange 790 16.8133
04.03.2025 Xetra 905 16.3000
04.03.2025 Tradegate Exchange 898 16.3000
05.03.2025 Tradegate Exchange 880 16.3585
05.03.2025 Xetra 899 16.4500
06.03.2025 Tradegate Exchange 897 16.7662
06.03.2025 Xetra 928 16.5000
07.03.2025 Xetra 946 17.0000
07.03.2025 Tradegate Exchange 968 16.9848

The transactions in detailed and in aggregated form are published on the Leifheit AG website at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under the share buyback program 2024 in the period from 15 May 2024 up to and including 7 March 2025 amounts to a number of 276,193 shares.

The shares are purchased by a bank authorized by Leifheit AG via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via Tradegate Exchange.

  

Contact

Leifheit AG
56377 Nassau
ir@leifheit.com


