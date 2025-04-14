LEIFHEIT Aktie

LEIFHEIT für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 646450 / ISIN: DE0006464506

14.04.2025 13:11:14

EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Share buyback program 2024 – 46. Interim announcement
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

14.04.2025 / 13:11 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052


Share buyback program 2024 – 46. Interim announcement

Nassau/Germany, 14 April 2025 – In the period from 07 April 2025 up to and including 11 April 2025, a number of 15,950 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Leifheit AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 14 May 2024 and the extension of which was disclosed on 11 December 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date
 		 Trading platform Aggregated volume
(number of shares)		 Volume-weighted average price
(€)
07.04.2025 Xetra 1,723 16.5000
07.04.2025 Tradegate Exchange 1,427 16.2500
08.04.2025 Tradegate Exchange 1,408 16.8000
09.04.2025 Tradegate Exchange 1,653 17.8660
09.04.2025 Xetra 2,025 17.7890
10.04.2025 Tradegate Exchange 1,772 18.0207
10.04.2025 Xetra 2,008 18.1056
11.04.2025 Tradegate Exchange 1,841 18.1500
11.04.2025 Xetra 2,093 18.2000

 

The transactions in detailed and in aggregated form are published on the Leifheit AG website at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under the share buyback program 2024 in the period from 15 May 2024 up to and including 04 April 2025 amounts to a number of 343,741 shares.

The shares are purchased by a bank authorized by Leifheit AG via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via Tradegate Exchange.

  

Contact

Leifheit AG
56377 Nassau
ir@leifheit.com


14.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheitstraße 1
56377 Nassau
Germany
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2117418  14.04.2025 CET/CEST

