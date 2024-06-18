|
18.06.2024 09:51:19
EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE
/ Share Buy Back
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information
DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME – 13th interim notification
Walldorf, June 18, 2024
In the time period from June 10, 2024 until and including June 14, 2024, a number of 260,249 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.
The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including June 14, 2024 amounts to 5,081,603 shares.
SAP SE
The Executive Board
18.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAP SE
|Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
|69190 Walldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sap.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1927607 18.06.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SAP SEmehr Nachrichten
|
09:51
|EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
09:51
|EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
09:29
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX präsentiert sich zum Handelsstart fester (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: Zum Handelsstart Pluszeichen im DAX (finanzen.at)
|
17.06.24
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: TecDAX schließt mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
17.06.24
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: DAX zum Handelsende stärker (finanzen.at)
|
17.06.24
|Montagshandel in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX liegt schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
17.06.24
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: DAX nachmittags mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)