EQS-CMS: Share Buy-Back Program - 5th Interim Announcement, concurrently completion announcement

29.04.2024 14:55:15
Share Buy-Back Program - 5th Interim Announcement, concurrently completion announcement
CompuGroup Medical SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Share Buy-Back Program – 5th Interim Announcement, concurrently completion announcement
In the period from April 22, 2024 until and including April 26, 2024, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has bought back an aggregate number of 119,464 shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA within its share buy-back program which had been announced on March 25, 2024 pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 to start on March 26, 2024.
The aggregate number of shares bought back each day during the period from April 22, 2024 until and including April 26, 2024 as well as the daily volume-weighted average prices for such buy-backs are as follows:
The maximum number of shares to be bought back under the share buy-back program has been reached on April 26, 2024 and the share buy-back program is therefore completed. The purchase price per share paid for the 500,000 shares bought up to the increase and extension of the share buy-back program amounted to an average of EUR 29.2554.
Detailed information about the transactions are published on the company‘s website under https://www.cgm.com/corp_en/company/ir-en/share.html .
The acquisitions of the shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA were carried out by a credit institution assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Koblenz, April 29, 2024
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
The general partner
29.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
1891967 29.04.2024 CET/CEST
