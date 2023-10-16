EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 25. Interim Announcement

In the period from October 9, 2023 up to and including October 13, 2023, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 4,316 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on April 24, 2023 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on April 26, 2023.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from October 9, 2023 up to and including October 13, 2023 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) October 9, 2023 98 7.6610 October 10, 2023 891 7.6600 October 11, 2023 1,227 7.5517 October 12, 2023 700 7.6757 October 13, 2023 1,400 7.7121 In total 4,316 7.6487

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from April 26, 2023 up to and including October 13, 2023 thus amounts to 189,444 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2500/share-buy-back-2022.html

Munich, October 16, 2023

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board