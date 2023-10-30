Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
30.10.2023

EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 27. Interim Announcement
Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

30.10.2023 / 15:14 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from October 23, 2023 up to and including October 27, 2023, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 2,373 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on April 24, 2023 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on April 26, 2023.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from October 23, 2023 up to and including October 27, 2023 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
October 23, 2023 15 7.1900
October 24, 2023 12 7.2000
October 25, 2023 146 7.2400
October 26, 2023 1,000 7.1800
October 27, 2023 1,200 7.2031
In total 2,373 7.1955

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from April 26, 2023 up to and including October 27, 2023 thus amounts to 196,533 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2500/share-buy-back-2022.html

 

 

Munich, October 30, 2023

 

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board


30.10.2023 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Westwing Group SE
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1760739  30.10.2023 CET/CEST

