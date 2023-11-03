|
03.11.2023 13:49:08
EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – Final Reporting for Share Buy-Back Program
Westwing Group SE completes Share Buy-Back Program
Munich, Germany, November 3, 2023 – The Management Board of Westwing Group SE (the "Company") has decided on April 24, 2023 with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to carry out a buy-back program with a maximum volume of up to a maximum of 600,000 shares of the Company (this equals up to approximately 2.87% of today’s share capital) at a total maximum aggregate purchase price without ancillary costs of up to a maximum of EUR 3.0 million (the "Share Buy-Back Program").
The Share Buy-Back Program began on April 26, 2023 and should end with the expiration of October 31, 2023 at the latest. The Share Buy-Back Program ended on October 31, 2023, since the expiration date was reached on this date.
In the period from April 26, 2023 (inclusive) until the end of the program on October 31, 2023 (inclusive), a total of 198,333 shares were bought back in the course of the Share Buy-Back Program of the Company. This corresponds to a portion of approximately 0.95% of the registered share capital of the Company. The purchase price per share amounted to EUR 8.4376 on average. In total, shares were bought back for an overall purchase price of EUR 1,673,453.53.
Shares were bought back as follows:
Full transaction details are published on the Company’s website under https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2600/share-buy-back-2023.html
The share buy-backs were executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
Munich, November 3, 2023
Westwing Group SE
The Management Board
Analysen zu Westwing AGmehr Analysen
16.01.23
Westwing Buy
Jefferies & Company Inc.
