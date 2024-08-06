06.08.2024 09:56:22

EQS-DD: 123fahrschule SE: KlickVentures GmbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.08.2024 / 09:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: KlickVentures GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Herr
First name: Boris
Last name(s): Polenske
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
123fahrschule SE

b) LEI
894500K921GZTYDA4U88 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
2.56 EUR 6356.47 EUR
2.58 EUR 2578.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.5657 EUR 8934.8700 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


06.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: 123fahrschule SE
Klopstockstr. 1
50968 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.123fahrschule.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




93343  06.08.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1962009&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu 123fahrschule SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu 123fahrschule SEmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

123fahrschule SE 2,94 -2,00% 123fahrschule SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker