23.05.2025 14:31:02

EQS-DD: ALLGEIER SE: Detlef Dinsel, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.05.2025 / 14:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Detlef
Last name(s): Dinsel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ALLGEIER SE

b) LEI
529900IQAYRZIGKOJL63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS633

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
17.00 EUR 7,650,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
17.00 EUR 7,650,000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/05/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


23.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: ALLGEIER SE
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 München
Germany
Internet: http://www.allgeier.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




98894  23.05.2025 CET/CEST





