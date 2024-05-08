EQS-DD: ALLGEIER SE: Lantano Beteiligungen GmbH, buy

08.05.2024 19:34:54

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Lantano Beteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Carl Georg
Last name(s): Dürschmidt
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ALLGEIER SE

b) LEI
529900IQAYRZIGKOJL63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS633

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
18.55 EUR 15804.60 EUR
18.55 EUR 21295.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
18.5500 EUR 37100.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE
MIC: AQEU


Language: English
Company: ALLGEIER SE
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 München
Germany
Internet: http://www.allgeier.com



 
