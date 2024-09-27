EQS-DD: ARI Motors Industries SE: tuttisolo UG, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.09.2024 / 13:56 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: tuttisolo UG





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: CFO First name: Thomas Last name(s): Kuwatsch Position: CFO





b) Amendment

anstelle Handelsplatz Börse Düsseldorf erfolgte der Verkauf außerbörslich

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ARI Motors Industries SE

b) LEI

529900F6BNUR3RJ2WH29

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3D6Q45





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



0.5 EUR 625000 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



0.5000 EUR 625000.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

27/09/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





