|
27.09.2024 13:57:15
EQS-DD: ARI Motors Industries SE: tuttisolo UG, sell
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
27.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ARI Motors Industries SE
|Lausicker Str. 20
|04552 Borna
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ari-motors.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
94473 27.09.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ARI Motors Industries SE Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
|
27.09.24
|EQS-DD: ARI Motors Industries SE: tuttisolo UG, sell (EQS Group)
|
27.09.24
|EQS-DD: ARI Motors Industries SE: tuttisolo UG, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
27.09.24
|EQS-DD: ARI Motors Industries SE: tuttisolo UG, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
27.09.24
|EQS-DD: ARI Motors Industries SE: tuttisolo UG, sell (EQS Group)
|
29.08.24
|EQS-Adhoc: ARI Motors Industries SE: Verschiebung der ordentlichen Hauptversammlung (EQS Group)
|
02.08.24
|ARI 1710: Preiswertes Raumwunder mit ordentlich Reichweite (EQS Group)
|
02.08.24
|The new ARI 1710 electric Van: Inexpensive space miracle with a decent range (EQS Group)
|
16.07.24
|EQS-Adhoc: ARI Motors Industries SE: ARI Motors erhält Großauftrag für Elektrofahrzeuge aus dem Bereich Immobilien / Hausverwaltungen (EQS Group)
Analysen zu ARI Motors Industries SE Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ARI Motors Industries SE Inhaber-Akt
|0,30
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones erzielt neues Allzeithoch -- Rallymodus: ATX geht mit Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX erneut mit Allzeithoch -- Hang Seng und Shanghai Composite schließen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich im Freitagshandel fester, während der deutsche Leitindex seine Rekordjagd fortsetzte. In den USA geht es nach oben - der Dow Jones erreicht dabei eine neue Bestmarke. Die Börsen in Fernost legten zum Wochenende hin indes ebenfalls nochmals kräftig zu.