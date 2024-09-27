+++ Zertifikate-Wissen nachlesen: kompakte Infos sowohl für Einsteiger:innen als auch für fortgeschrittene Interessierte +++-w-
27.09.2024 13:57:15

EQS-DD: ARI Motors Industries SE: tuttisolo UG, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.09.2024 / 13:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: tuttisolo UG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: CFO
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Kuwatsch
Position: CFO

b) Amendment
anstelle Handelsplatz Börse Düsseldorf erfolgte der Verkauf außerbörslich

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ARI Motors Industries SE

b) LEI
529900F6BNUR3RJ2WH29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3D6Q45

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.5 EUR 625000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.5000 EUR 625000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/09/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


27.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: ARI Motors Industries SE
Lausicker Str. 20
04552 Borna
Germany
Internet: www.ari-motors.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




94473  27.09.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1997581&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

