EQS-Adhoc: ARI Motors Industries SE signs MOU to enter the autonomous delivery vehicle market – access to driverless technology, U.S. large-scale programs involving approx. 7,000 vehicl
ARI Motors Industries SE signs MOU to enter the autonomous delivery vehicle market – access to driverless technology, U.S. large-scale programs involving approx. 7,000 vehicles, and planned expansion of European manufacturing capacity
Borna, 18 November 2025 – ARI Motors Industries SE (“ARI”) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Faction Technologies, Inc. (USA) and TUGA Innovations, Inc. (Canada/USA), preparing ARI’s entry into the market for autonomous delivery vehicles and establishing the basis for a substantial expansion of the company’s future operational activities.
Key elements of the MOU include:
Expansion of ARI’s business model through access to real-world driverless technology
Under the MOU, ARI will receive direct access to Faction’s driverless technology, which is currently deployed commercially in the United States and has completed more than 2,200 autonomous delivery operations. The technology includes sensor systems, camera modules, onboard computing hardware, TeleAssist remote-support functionality, and a fully digital fleet management and operational software suite. ARI is expected to build the technical expertise required to integrate this technology into both existing and future vehicle platforms.
Participation in existing U.S. large-scale programs through ARVIA SE
According to current planning, the existing U.S. commercial programs of Faction will be contributed to ARVIA SE, including:
Through ARVIA SE, ARI would thus participate in already structured and established commercial deployments in the U.S. market.
Expansion of European manufacturing and software capabilities
ARI plans to contribute both its European production capacities and the software development resources of Acceleracode SRL to ARVIA SE. Acceleracode will support the maintenance, further development and technical supervision of the software architecture required for the integration of autonomous systems.
ARI’s manufacturing facility in the Czech Republic is to be expanded and adapted for the production of autonomous vehicle models, including ARI platforms as well as vehicle concepts provided by TUGA.
Additionally, ARI will establish and operate a European TeleAssist Center in the Czech Republic to handle remote operational support for autonomous vehicle fleets.
Presentation at the Frankfurt Equity Forum
The new corporate alliance between ARI, Faction and TUGA will be presented next week at the Frankfurt Equity Forum.
Investors may request 1-on-1 meetings via invest@ari-motors.com.
About ARI Motors Industries SE
ARI Motors Industries SE, headquartered in Borna near Leipzig, is a pioneer in sustainable mobility solutions.
Contact for further information:
