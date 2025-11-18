EQS-Adhoc: ARI Motors Industries SE signs MOU to enter the autonomous delivery vehicle market – access to driverless technology, U.S. large-scale programs involving approx. 7,000 vehicl

EQS-Ad-hoc: ARI Motors Industries SE / Key word(s): Merger/Product Launch

Ad-hoc Disclosure pursuant to Article 17 MAR

ARI Motors Industries SE signs MOU to enter the autonomous delivery vehicle market – access to driverless technology, U.S. large-scale programs involving approx. 7,000 vehicles, and planned expansion of European manufacturing capacity

Borna, 18 November 2025 – ARI Motors Industries SE (“ARI”) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Faction Technologies, Inc. (USA) and TUGA Innovations, Inc. (Canada/USA), preparing ARI’s entry into the market for autonomous delivery vehicles and establishing the basis for a substantial expansion of the company’s future operational activities.

Key elements of the MOU include:

Establishment of the joint Special Purpose Vehicle “ARVIA SE” to develop and scale autonomous delivery vehicles in Europe and the United States

to develop and scale autonomous delivery vehicles in Europe and the United States Planned 25% stake for ARI in ARVIA SE

in ARVIA SE Access to Faction’s market-proven driverless technology , which has already completed more than 2,200 autonomous delivery missions in real-world customer programs

, which has already completed more than in real-world customer programs Inclusion of existing U.S. contracts , including the multi-year Chick-fil-A program involving approx. 7,000 vehicles (2026–2027) and the Grubhub program with more than 300 vehicles

, including the multi-year Chick-fil-A program involving approx. and the Grubhub program with more than 300 vehicles Expansion of ARI’s Czech manufacturing facility as a production site for autonomous vehicle platforms for Europe

as a production site for autonomous vehicle platforms for Europe Maintenance, further development and integration of software with support from Acceleracode SRL (approx. 40 developers)

with support from Acceleracode SRL (approx. 40 developers) Establishment of a European TeleAssist Center in the Czech Republic, operated by ARI

in the Czech Republic, operated by ARI Presentation of the new corporate alliance at the Frankfurt Equity Forum by the management teams of ARI, Faction and TUGA

by the management teams of ARI, Faction and TUGA Interested investors may request 1-on-1 meetings via invest@ari-motors.com

Expansion of ARI’s business model through access to real-world driverless technology

Under the MOU, ARI will receive direct access to Faction’s driverless technology, which is currently deployed commercially in the United States and has completed more than 2,200 autonomous delivery operations. The technology includes sensor systems, camera modules, onboard computing hardware, TeleAssist remote-support functionality, and a fully digital fleet management and operational software suite. ARI is expected to build the technical expertise required to integrate this technology into both existing and future vehicle platforms.

Participation in existing U.S. large-scale programs through ARVIA SE

According to current planning, the existing U.S. commercial programs of Faction will be contributed to ARVIA SE, including:

the multi-year Chick-fil-A rollout program involving approx. 7,000 autonomous delivery vehicles , and

involving approx. , and the Grubhub fleet program comprising more than 300 vehicles.

Through ARVIA SE, ARI would thus participate in already structured and established commercial deployments in the U.S. market.

Expansion of European manufacturing and software capabilities

ARI plans to contribute both its European production capacities and the software development resources of Acceleracode SRL to ARVIA SE. Acceleracode will support the maintenance, further development and technical supervision of the software architecture required for the integration of autonomous systems.

ARI’s manufacturing facility in the Czech Republic is to be expanded and adapted for the production of autonomous vehicle models, including ARI platforms as well as vehicle concepts provided by TUGA.

Additionally, ARI will establish and operate a European TeleAssist Center in the Czech Republic to handle remote operational support for autonomous vehicle fleets.

Presentation at the Frankfurt Equity Forum

The new corporate alliance between ARI, Faction and TUGA will be presented next week at the Frankfurt Equity Forum.



The management teams of all three companies will be available to outline the planned structure and the next operational steps to institutional investors.

Investors may request 1-on-1 meetings via invest@ari-motors.com.

About ARI Motors Industries SE

ARI Motors Industries SE, headquartered in Borna near Leipzig, is a pioneer in sustainable mobility solutions.

The company develops and manufactures innovative light electric vehicles for commercial and private applications, focusing on efficiency, flexibility and environmental sustainability.

