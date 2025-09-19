EQS-DD: AUMOVIO SE: IHO Beteiligungs GmbH, Receipt of 10,006,264 registered no-par value shares of AUMOVIO SE due to the execution of the spin-off from Continental Aktiengesellschaft



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.09.2025 / 12:42 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: IHO Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Georg F. W. Last name(s): Schaeffler Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

AUMOVIO SE

b) LEI

391200IGI9RQ7VTOK384

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000AUM0V10

b) Nature of the transaction

Receipt of 10,006,264 registered no-par value shares of Aumovio SE due to the execution of the spin-off from Continental Aktiengesellschaft

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

17/09/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

