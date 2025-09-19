Aumovio Aktie

WKN DE: AUM0V1 / ISIN: DE000AUM0V10

19.09.2025 12:44:11

EQS-DD: AUMOVIO SE: IHO Beteiligungs GmbH, Receipt of 10,006,264 registered no-par value shares of AUMOVIO SE due to the execution of the spin-off from Continental Aktiengesellschaft




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.09.2025 / 12:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: IHO Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Georg F. W.
Last name(s): Schaeffler
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AUMOVIO SE

b) LEI
391200IGI9RQ7VTOK384 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000AUM0V10

b) Nature of the transaction
Receipt of 10,006,264 registered no-par value shares of Aumovio SE due to the execution of the spin-off from Continental Aktiengesellschaft

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
17/09/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


19.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: AUMOVIO SE
Guerickestraße 7
60488 Frankfurt on Main
Germany
Internet: https://www.aumovio.com/

Börsengang geplant (Spin-Off)


 
End of News EQS News Service




100778  19.09.2025 CET/CEST





