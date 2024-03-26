|
26.03.2024 17:40:49
EQS-DD: BB BIOTECH AG: Dr. Thomas von Planta, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
26.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BB BIOTECH AG
|Schwertstrasse 6
|8200 Schaffhausen
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.bbbiotech.ch
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
90535 26.03.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BB Biotech AGmehr Nachrichten
|
26.03.24
|EQS-DD: BB BIOTECH AG: Dr. Thomas von Planta, buy (EQS Group)
|
26.03.24
|EQS-DD: BB BIOTECH AG: Dr. Thomas von Planta, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
26.03.24
|EQS-DD: BB BIOTECH AG: Dr. Thomas von Planta, buy (EQS Group)
|
26.03.24
|EQS-DD: BB BIOTECH AG: Dr. Thomas von Planta, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
25.03.24
|Börse Zürich: SPI stabil (finanzen.at)
|
25.03.24
|SPI-Titel BB Biotech-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine BB Biotech-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
21.03.24
|EQS-News: Die Generalversammlung der BB Biotech AG stimmt allen Anträgen zu und genehmigt die Dividende von CHF 2.00 pro Aktie (EQS Group)
|
21.03.24
|EQS-News: Shareholders at BB Biotech AG’s AGM vote in favor of all proposals and approve the dividend of CHF 2.00 per share (EQS Group)
Analysen zu BB Biotech AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BB Biotech AG
|59,35
|-0,34%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerkürzte Karwoche: Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich schwächer
Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch uneins. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Dienstag mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex befand sich weiter auf Rekordkurs. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Dienstag nach einer Konsolidierung zurückhaltend.