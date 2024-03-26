26.03.2024 17:40:49

EQS-DD: BB BIOTECH AG: Dr. Thomas von Planta, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.03.2024 / 17:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): von Planta

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
BB BIOTECH AG

b) LEI
391200MBZQNPFHIVKO34 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: CH0038389992

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
48.1343 CHF 52947.73 CHF
48.163114 CHF 52979.43 CHF

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
48.1487 CHF 105927.16 CHF

e) Date of the transaction
22/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: SIX Swiss Exchange
MIC: XSWX


26.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: BB BIOTECH AG
Schwertstrasse 6
8200 Schaffhausen
Switzerland
Internet: www.bbbiotech.ch



 
End of News EQS News Service




90535  26.03.2024 CET/CEST



Aktien in diesem Artikel

BB Biotech AG 59,35 -0,34% BB Biotech AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verkürzte Karwoche: Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich schwächer
Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch uneins. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Dienstag mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex befand sich weiter auf Rekordkurs. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Dienstag nach einer Konsolidierung zurückhaltend.

Nachrichten

