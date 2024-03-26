EQS-DD: BB BIOTECH AG: Dr. Thomas von Planta, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.03.2024 / 17:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Thomas Last name(s): von Planta





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

BB BIOTECH AG

b) LEI

391200MBZQNPFHIVKO34

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: CH0038389992





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



48.1343 CHF 52947.73 CHF



48.163114 CHF 52979.43 CHF





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



48.1487 CHF 105927.16 CHF





e) Date of the transaction

22/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: SIX Swiss Exchange MIC: XSWX





