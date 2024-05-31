EQS-DD: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Merval AG, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



31.05.2024 / 13:46 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Merval AG





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Nathalie Last name(s): Krebs Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Brockhaus Technologies AG

b) LEI

5299007DQ4OLATJQIX97

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2GSU42





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



27.1 EUR 110893.20 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



27.1000 EUR 110893.2000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

29/05/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





