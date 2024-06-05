05.06.2024 09:31:31

EQS-DD: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Merval AG, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.06.2024 / 09:30 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Merval AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Nathalie
Last name(s): Krebs
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Brockhaus Technologies AG

b) LEI
5299007DQ4OLATJQIX97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GSU42

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
27.10 EUR 24606.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
27.10 EUR 24606.80 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Brockhaus Technologies AG
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: https://www.brockhaus-technologies.com/



 
