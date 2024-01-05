EQS-DD: Cannabis.de Media AG: AKD Private Equity GmbH, sell

05.01.2024 14:15:55

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: AKD Private Equity GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: André
Last name(s): Kolbinger
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Cannabis.de Media AG

b) LEI
8945007SDR99IDFA0J15 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5A18

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.8602 EUR 132614.45 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.8602 EUR 132614.45 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Cannabis.de Media AG
Ritterstraße 11
10969 Berlin
Germany



 
