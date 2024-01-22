22.01.2024 18:00:50

EQS-DD: CCS Abwicklungs AG: EBG electro GmbH, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.01.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: EBG electro GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Dag Edvard
Last name(s): Hagby
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CCS Abwicklungs AG

b) LEI
391200NDFM0QGPOSW190 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
1.00 EUR 89398.00 EUR
1.11 EUR 5551.11 EUR
1.052 EUR 5892.25 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1.00841 EUR 100841.36 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


22.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: CCS Abwicklungs AG
Ezzestraße 8
44379 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: https://www.compleo-cs.com/



 
End of News EQS News Service




89059  22.01.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1820331&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Compleo Charging Solutionsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Compleo Charging Solutionsmehr Analysen

30.03.22 Compleo Charging Solutions Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Compleo Charging Solutions 0,51 -15,76% Compleo Charging Solutions

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison kommt in Schwung: ATX und DAX höher erwartet -- Asiatische Börsen uneins
Zur Wochenmitte werden der heimische und der deutsche Markt auf grünem Terrain erwartet. An den wichtigsten Märkten in Asien sind am Mittwoch gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die US-Börsen schlossen am Dienstag uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen