EQS-DD: CENIT AG: Peter Schneck, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Schneck

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CENIT AG

b) LEI
391200KYFPOLFJNEWL98 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005407100

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
12.03 EUR 21641.97 EUR
12.02 EUR 6010.00 EUR
12.00 EUR 2412.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
12.0255941 EUR 30063.97 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: CENIT AG
Industriestraße 52 - 54
70565 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.cenit.com



 
