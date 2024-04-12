12.04.2024 11:30:56

EQS-DD: ElringKlinger AG: Reiner Drews, The shares were awarded by ElringKlinger AG as part of the variable Executive Board compensation (Long Term Incentive II) with a four-year blocking period.




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.04.2024 / 11:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Reiner
Last name(s): Drews

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ElringKlinger AG

b) LEI
529900QDISXXZ2D1Q489 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007856023

b) Nature of the transaction


The shares were awarded by ElringKlinger AG as part of the variable Executive Board compensation (Long Term Incentive II) with a four-year blocking period.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
6.6366 EUR 317238.64 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.6366 EUR 317238.6400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/04/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: ElringKlinger AG
Max-Eyth-Straße 2
72581 Dettingen/Erms
Germany
Internet: www.elringklinger.de



 
