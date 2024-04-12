|
12.04.2024 11:12:05
EQS-DD: ElringKlinger AG: Thomas Jessulat, The shares were awarded by ElringKlinger AG as part of the variable Executive Board compensation (Long Term Incentive II) with a four-year blocking period.
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
12.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ElringKlinger AG
|Max-Eyth-Straße 2
|72581 Dettingen/Erms
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.elringklinger.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
90967 12.04.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!