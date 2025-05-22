elumeo Aktie

elumeo für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A11Q05 / ISIN: DE000A11Q059

22.05.2025 21:44:57

EQS-DD: elumeo SE: Doktor Riad Nourallah, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.05.2025 / 21:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Doktor
First name: Riad
Last name(s): Nourallah

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
elumeo SE

b) LEI
391200KOQF8RGMZ3XK74 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A11Q059

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
2.03 EUR 106,929.45 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.03 EUR 106,929.45 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/05/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


22.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: elumeo SE
Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b
10999 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.elumeo.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




98868  22.05.2025 CET/CEST





