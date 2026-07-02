FIT GROUP Aktie
WKN DE: A426PD / ISIN: DE000A426PD9
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02.07.2026 12:12:41
EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Dilxwax Acar, sell
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
02.07.2026 CET/CEST
105892 02.07.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu FIT GROUP AG
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02.07.26
|FIT GROUP AG: Handelbarkeit der Aktie wird weiter ausgebaut (EQS Group)
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02.07.26
|FIT GROUP AG: Further Expansion of the Share's Tradability (EQS Group)
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02.07.26
|EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Dilxwax Acar, buy (EQS Group)
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02.07.26
|EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Dilxwax Acar, Kauf (EQS Group)
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02.07.26
|EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Dilxwax Acar, Verkauf (EQS Group)
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02.07.26
|EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Dilxwax Acar, sell (EQS Group)
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02.07.26
|EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Diyar Acar, Verkauf (EQS Group)
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29.06.26
|EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Diyar Acar, Verkauf (EQS Group)