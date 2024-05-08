EQS-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

|
Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
08.05.2024 / 21:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|
|
|
|
|
|NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|
|
|
|
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Gunjan Tilakraj Soni
|
|2. Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Management Board Member and Chief Operating Officer
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|
|b)
|LEI
|
|
|
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Shares
|
|Identification code
|LU2010095458
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Release of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|EUR 0.238
|694
|
|
|EUR 0.238
|1.324
|
|
|EUR 0.238
|1.613
|
|Aggregated information
|
|
|
|Aggregated volume
|3.631
|
|d)
|Price
|EUR 11,503.25
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|30. Apr 24
|
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Luxembourg
|
