EQS-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.05.2024 / 21:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Gunjan Tilakraj Soni 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Management Board Member and Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Global Fashion Group S.A. b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares Identification code LU2010095458 b) Nature of the transaction Release of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) EUR 0.238 694 EUR 0.238 1.324 EUR 0.238 1.613 Aggregated information Aggregated volume 3.631 d) Price EUR 11,503.25 e) Date of the transaction 30. Apr 24 f) Place of the transaction Luxembourg

08.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





