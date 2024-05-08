08.05.2024 21:30:31

EQS-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them




08.05.2024 / 21:30 CET/CEST
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
       
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Gunjan Tilakraj Soni
 
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Management Board Member and Chief Operating Officer
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Global Fashion Group S.A.  
b) LEI    
 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares
  Identification code LU2010095458
b) Nature of the transaction Release of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
EUR 0.238 694
    EUR 0.238 1.324
    EUR 0.238 1.613
  Aggregated information    
  Aggregated volume 3.631  
d) Price EUR 11,503.25  
e) Date of the transaction 30. Apr 24  
f) Place of the transaction Luxembourg  

Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: https://global-fashion-group.com



 
