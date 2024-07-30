EQS-DD: H2APEX Group SCA: Altan Capital GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.07.2024 / 16:39 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Altan Capital GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Thomas Last name(s): Terschluse Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

H2APEX Group SCA

b) LEI

391200TZVOLI3RYBWS74

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: LU0472835155





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



5.55 EUR 4569054.15 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



5.55 EUR 4569054.15 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

22/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





