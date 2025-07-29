H2APEX Group SCA Registered Shs Aktie

H2APEX Group SCA Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YF5P / ISIN: LU0472835155

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
29.07.2025 17:19:39

EQS-DD: H2APEX Group SCA: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them




H2APEX Group SCA: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.07.2025 / 17:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
       
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name1 Klaus Röhrig,
on behalf of Active Ownership Fund SICAV SIF SCS, person closely associated herewith
 
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status2 Active Ownership Fund SICAV SIF SCS is a person closely associated with Klaus Röhrig, Member of the Supervisory Board of the Issuer
b) Initial notification/Amendment3 Initial notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor 
a) Name4 H2APEX Group SCA
b) LEI5 391200TZVOLI3RYBWS74 
 
4. Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6  Shares
  Identification code7 LU0472835155
b) Nature of the transaction8 Acquisition
Acquisition by Active Ownership Fund SICAV SIF SCS in the context of a capital increase
c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s)
EUR 2.20 10,669,434 (units)
d) Aggregated information  
— Aggregated volume10  10,669,434 (units)
— Price11 EUR 2.20
e) Date of the transaction12 25 July 2025
f) Place of transaction13 Outside a trading venue

29.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: H2APEX Group SCA
19, rue de Flaxweiler
6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Internet: www.h2apex.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




99948  29.07.2025 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu H2APEX Group SCA Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten