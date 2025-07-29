EQS-DD: H2APEX Group SCA: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



H2APEX Group SCA: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



29.07.2025

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 Klaus Röhrig,

on behalf of Active Ownership Fund SICAV SIF SCS, person closely associated herewith 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status2 Active Ownership Fund SICAV SIF SCS is a person closely associated with Klaus Röhrig, Member of the Supervisory Board of the Issuer b) Initial notification/Amendment3 Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor a) Name4 H2APEX Group SCA b) LEI5 391200TZVOLI3RYBWS74 4. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6 Shares Identification code7 LU0472835155 b) Nature of the transaction8 Acquisition

Acquisition by Active Ownership Fund SICAV SIF SCS in the context of a capital increase c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) EUR 2.20 10,669,434 (units) d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume10 10,669,434 (units) — Price11 EUR 2.20 e) Date of the transaction12 25 July 2025 f) Place of transaction13 Outside a trading venue

