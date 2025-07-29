EQS-DD: H2APEX Group SCA: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

|
H2APEX Group SCA: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
|
|
|
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name1
|Klaus Röhrig,
on behalf of Active Ownership Fund SICAV SIF SCS, person closely associated herewith
|
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status2
|Active Ownership Fund SICAV SIF SCS is a person closely associated with Klaus Röhrig, Member of the Supervisory Board of the Issuer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment3
|Initial notification
|
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
|a)
|Name4
|H2APEX Group SCA
|b)
|LEI5
|391200TZVOLI3RYBWS74
|
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6
|Shares
|
|Identification code7
|LU0472835155
|b)
|Nature of the transaction8
|Acquisition
Acquisition by Active Ownership Fund SICAV SIF SCS in the context of a capital increase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)9
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|EUR 2.20
|10,669,434 (units)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|— Aggregated volume10
|10,669,434 (units)
|— Price11
|EUR 2.20
|e)
|Date of the transaction12
|25 July 2025
|f)
|Place of transaction13
|Outside a trading venue
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|H2APEX Group SCA
|
|19, rue de Flaxweiler
|
|6776 Grevenmacher
|
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.h2apex.com
|
