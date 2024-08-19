19.08.2024 16:57:16

EQS-DD: Hawesko Holding SE: Hendrik Schneider, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.08.2024 / 16:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Hendrik
Last name(s): Schneider

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Hawesko Holding SE

b) LEI
52990061BHKV91FGSB18 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006042708

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
26.00 EUR 2600.00 EUR
26.00 EUR 910.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
26.0000 EUR 3510.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


19.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Hawesko Holding SE
Große Elbstraße 145 d
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.hawesko-holding.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




93751  19.08.2024 CET/CEST



