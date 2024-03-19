EQS-DD: Hawesko Holding SE: Herr Thorsten Hermelink, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.03.2024 / 10:11 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Herr First name: Thorsten Last name(s): Hermelink





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Hawesko Holding SE

b) LEI

52990061BHKV91FGSB18

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0006042708





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



29.00 EUR 5017.00 EUR



29.00 EUR 3190.00 EUR



29.00 EUR 17603.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



29.0000 EUR 25810.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

13/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Tradegate Exchange MIC: XGRM





