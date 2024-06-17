17.06.2024 10:39:31

EQS-DD: JDC Group AG: Grace Beteiligungs GmbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.06.2024 / 10:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Grace Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Sebastian
Last name(s): Grabmaier
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
JDC Group AG

b) LEI
391200HVYXFJ2R1BIN92 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0B9N37

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
21.20 EUR 6360.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
21.2000 EUR 6360.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


17.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




92463  17.06.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1926599&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu JDC Group AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu JDC Group AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

JDC Group AG 20,90 2,96% JDC Group AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt legen zum Wochenstart zu. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Montag in Rot.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen