EQS-DD: KST Beteiligungs AG: Martin Schmitt, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.03.2024 / 07:17 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Schmitt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
KST Beteiligungs AG

b) LEI
529900D7BWFE3K9KJ964 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161309

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
1.11 EUR 4551 EUR
1.11 EUR 299.70 EUR
1.11 EUR 5250.30 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1.1100 EUR 10101.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: TRADEGATE EXCHANGE - FREIVERKEHR
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: KST Beteiligungs AG
Fronäckerstaße 34
71063 Sindelfingen
Germany
Internet: www.kst-ag.de



 
