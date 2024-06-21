|
21.06.2024 08:20:34
EQS-DD: LAIQON AG: Plate Verwaltungs GmbH, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
21.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LAIQON AG
|An der Alster 42
|20099 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://laiqon.ag
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
92595 21.06.2024 CET/CEST
