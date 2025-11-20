EQS-News: LAIQON partners with Amundi to launch active AI ETF for Europe in 2026

EQS-News: LAIQON AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Funds

LAIQON partners with Amundi to launch active AI ETF for Europe in 2026



20.11.2025 / 14:00 CET/CEST

LAIQON partners with Amundi to launch active AI ETF for Europe in 2026

Strategic partnership with Amundi will combine AI and ETF expertise

New ETF soon available

Further strategies for the LAIQON ETF product family to follow

Hamburg, November 20, 2025

First active AI ETF will mark the start of a new LAIQON product family

The LAIQON Group is currently working on launching its first actively managed AI ETF in partnership with Amundi, using Amundi’s ETF-as-a-Service platform. The new actively managed AI-optimized ETF will be designed to offer institutional and private investors innovative access to the growth potential of European stock markets, leveraging the proven AI technology of LAIC ADVISOR®, which has been in use since 2019. LAIC ADVISOR® employs a six-step, data-driven analysis and control process that combines global data sources, deep learning and factor models, and uses neural networks. This new ETF will aim to achieve long-term risk-adjusted outperformance relative to the European equity markets through the alpha potential of AI-supported portfolio management.

The launch of the ETF is expected for first half of 2026, subject to regulatory approval. The ambition is to distribute the ETF in Germany and make it tradable on the usual platforms on each trading day from the start of distribution. The ETF marks the start of a planned product family, which is aimed at expanding in the future with further strategies, e.g., focusing on the US and global stock markets.

As part of the partnership, the LAIQON Group will contribute its expertise in AI-supported portfolio management through its WealthTech subsidiary LAIC, while Amundi will take over the management of the ETF on its White Label and Active ETF platform, contributing its extensive experience in ETF structuring. With more than EUR 2 trillion in assets under management, Amundi is Europe's leading asset manager and ranks among the top 10 in the industry worldwide[1]

Europe is undergoing a period of fundamental change. Capital flows are shifting, new transformative industries are emerging, ESG regulations are forcing investors to adopt clear sustainability strategies, and the use of AI is fundamentally changing the financial world. The new LAIQON ETF aims at combining these trends, making it a differentiating factor in any portfolio. It also serves a segment of the rapidly growing market for active ETFs that has been largely overlooked until now.

Gilles Dauphiné, Head of Amundi Active & White Label ETF, comments: “We are thrilled to enable LAIQON to launch and scale an ETF under its own brand while benefiting from Amundi leading ETF platform. LAIQON clients will be able to gain access to a new efficient solution that meets their need for innovative and AI driven allocation solutions in an ETF format.”

“With our first ETF, we are specifically addressing the growing demand for innovative, actively managed and cost competitive investment solutions,” adds Dipl.-Ing. Achim Plate, Chief Executive Officer of LAIQON AG: "Combining Amundi's ETF expertise with our AI-based portfolio management creates sustainable added value for investors and strengthens our strategic market positioning. This product will be a significant milestone in the planned expansion of our partnership with Amundi and marks the starting point for a new generation of innovative investment solutions."

About LAIQON AG:

LAIQON AG (LQAG) is a rapidly growing premium wealth specialist focusing on sustainable investments. The company manages assets under trusteeship of around EUR 10.2 billion (as of 30 September 2025).

Founded in 1995, the bank-independent company has been listed on the stock exchange since 2005. Since March 2017, LAIQON AG has been listed in the Scale segment (ISIN: DE000A12UP29) of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt.

The LAIQON Group, headquartered in Hamburg with offices in Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin, offers institutional and private investors a broad portfolio of sustainable products and solutions via its platform. These include, for example, actively and AI-managed mutual/special funds, standardized and also holistic, individual asset management, wealth management cooperations and consulting for strategic asset allocation. The AI subsidiary LAIC®, with its proprietary LAIC ADVISOR®, is one of the pioneers of artificial intelligence in wealth management.

LAIQON relies on state-of-the-art platform technology for its processes and data management. The Digital Asset Platform (DAP 4.0) enables the LAIQON Group to map all services, from asset and risk management to onboarding and customer reporting, completely digitally. LAIC can thus scale to any volume and make its products and services available to third parties as a white label partner.

With its GROWTH 28 strategy, LAIQON AG aims to position itself as one of the leading AI mid-cap companies in European wealth management.

[1] Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2025, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2024

