21.06.2024 09:36:24

EQS-DD: LAIQON AG: Stefan Mayerhofer, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.06.2024 / 09:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Mayerhofer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LAIQON AG

b) LEI
391200MMIN9EPH3GOD16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12UP29

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
6.25 EUR 62500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.25 EUR 62500.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


21.06.2024 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: LAIQON AG
An der Alster 42
20099 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://laiqon.ag



 
92603  21.06.2024 CET/CEST



