19.08.2024 17:15:26

EQS-DD: learnd SE: Josef Brunner, 10000 shares are being allocated as part of a remuneration package




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.08.2024 / 17:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Josef
Last name(s): Brunner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
learnd SE

b) LEI
391200CLINOY60KP3T33 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: LU2358378979

b) Nature of the transaction


10000 shares are being allocated as part of a remuneration package

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
14/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS - LISTED INSTRUMENTS
MIC: XOFF


19.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: learnd SE
5, Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: https://learnd.co.uk/



 
End of News EQS News Service




93749  19.08.2024 CET/CEST



