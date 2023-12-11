11.12.2023 18:01:00

EQS-DD: learnd SE: Josef Brunner, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.12.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Josef
Last name(s): Brunner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
learnd SE

b) LEI
391200CLINOY60KP3T33 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: LU2358378979

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
10.50 EUR 210.00 EUR
10.10 EUR 202.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
10.3000 EUR 412.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA - REGULATED MARKET
MIC: XETA


11.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: learnd SE
5, Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: https://learnd.co.uk/



 
End of News EQS News Service




87919  11.12.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1794213&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu learnd SE Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten