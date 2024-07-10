EQS-DD: learnd SE: Stefan Spang, buy

10.07.2024 17:00:24

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.07.2024 / 17:00 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Spang

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
learnd SE

b) LEI
391200CLINOY60KP3T33 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: LU2358378979

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
4.00 EUR 500000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
4.0000 EUR 500000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: learnd SE
5, Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: https://learnd.co.uk/



 
