EQS-DD: M1 Kliniken AG: Attila Strauss, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.02.2024 / 12:06 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Attila
Last name(s): Strauss

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
M1 Kliniken AG

b) LEI
529900W697S31A26WT02 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
10.55 EUR 10550000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
10.5500 EUR 10550000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


02.02.2024 CET/CEST
Language: English
Company: M1 Kliniken AG
Grünauer Straße 5
12557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.m1-kliniken.de



 
