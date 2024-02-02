EQS-DD: M1 Kliniken AG: Attila Strauss, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.02.2024 / 12:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Attila Last name(s): Strauss





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

M1 Kliniken AG

b) LEI

529900W697S31A26WT02

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



10.6 EUR 18391 EUR



10.5 EUR 7434 EUR



10.55 EUR 1804.05 EUR



10.35 EUR 76445.1 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



10.4074 EUR 104074.1500 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

02/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

02.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





