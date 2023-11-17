EQS-DD: MBB SE: MBB Capital Management GmbH , buy

17.11.2023 14:00:54

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.11.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: MBB Capital Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Christof
Last name(s): Nesemeier
Position: Executive Chairman

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MBB SE

b) LEI
967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
















































































Price(s) Volume(s)
80.00 EUR 8000.00 EUR
80.00 EUR 7120.00 EUR
80.00 EUR 48400.00 EUR
80.00 EUR 400.00 EUR
80.00 EUR 80.00 EUR
80.20 EUR 21573.80 EUR
80.50 EUR 8372.00 EUR
80.80 EUR 10584.80 EUR
80.90 EUR 6472.00 EUR
81.00 EUR 24300.00 EUR
81.00 EUR 9396.00 EUR
81.30 EUR 81.30 EUR
81.30 EUR 8130.00 EUR
81.30 EUR 23577.00 EUR
81.30 EUR 6666.60 EUR
81.30 EUR 10325.10 EUR
81.60 EUR 5712.00 EUR
81.80 EUR 21268.00 EUR
81.60 EUR 19665.60 EUR
81.70 EUR 10702.70 EUR
81.80 EUR 6380.40 EUR
81.80 EUR 4090.00 EUR
81.70 EUR 2042.50 EUR
81.80 EUR 6625.80 EUR
81.80 EUR 54151.60 EUR
81.80 EUR 490.80 EUR
81.80 EUR 409.00 EUR
81.80 EUR 1717.80 EUR
81.70 EUR 18791.00 EUR
81.80 EUR 22086.00 EUR
83.20 EUR 11897.60 EUR
83.30 EUR 8330.00 EUR
83.40 EUR 10925.40 EUR
83.40 EUR 2168.40 EUR
82.50 EUR 4702.50 EUR
82.60 EUR 9746.80 EUR
83.80 EUR 167.60 EUR
83.80 EUR 3435.80 EUR
83.80 EUR 4776.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
81.4145 EUR 423762.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mbb.com



 
