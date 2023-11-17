EQS-DD: MBB SE: MBB Capital Management GmbH , buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.11.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: MBB Capital Management GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Christof Last name(s): Nesemeier Position: Executive Chairman





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MBB SE

b) LEI

967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



80.00 EUR 8000.00 EUR



80.00 EUR 7120.00 EUR



80.00 EUR 48400.00 EUR



80.00 EUR 400.00 EUR



80.00 EUR 80.00 EUR



80.20 EUR 21573.80 EUR



80.50 EUR 8372.00 EUR



80.80 EUR 10584.80 EUR



80.90 EUR 6472.00 EUR



81.00 EUR 24300.00 EUR



81.00 EUR 9396.00 EUR



81.30 EUR 81.30 EUR



81.30 EUR 8130.00 EUR



81.30 EUR 23577.00 EUR



81.30 EUR 6666.60 EUR



81.30 EUR 10325.10 EUR



81.60 EUR 5712.00 EUR



81.80 EUR 21268.00 EUR



81.60 EUR 19665.60 EUR



81.70 EUR 10702.70 EUR



81.80 EUR 6380.40 EUR



81.80 EUR 4090.00 EUR



81.70 EUR 2042.50 EUR



81.80 EUR 6625.80 EUR



81.80 EUR 54151.60 EUR



81.80 EUR 490.80 EUR



81.80 EUR 409.00 EUR



81.80 EUR 1717.80 EUR



81.70 EUR 18791.00 EUR



81.80 EUR 22086.00 EUR



83.20 EUR 11897.60 EUR



83.30 EUR 8330.00 EUR



83.40 EUR 10925.40 EUR



83.40 EUR 2168.40 EUR



82.50 EUR 4702.50 EUR



82.60 EUR 9746.80 EUR



83.80 EUR 167.60 EUR



83.80 EUR 3435.80 EUR



83.80 EUR 4776.60 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



81.4145 EUR 423762.5000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

14/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





