EQS-DD: MBB SE: MBB Capital Management GmbH , buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.11.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: MBB Capital Management GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Christof Last name(s): Nesemeier Position: Executive Chairman





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MBB SE

b) LEI

967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



83.90 EUR 2265.30 EUR



84.00 EUR 54096.00 EUR



84.90 EUR 1698.00 EUR



85.00 EUR 8670.00 EUR



85.00 EUR 1190.00 EUR



85.00 EUR 4165.00 EUR



85.00 EUR 254915.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



84.8247 EUR 326999.3000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

16/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





