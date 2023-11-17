EQS-DD: MBB SE: MBB Capital Management GmbH , buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.11.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: MBB Capital Management GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Christof Last name(s): Nesemeier Position: Executive Chairman





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MBB SE

b) LEI

967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



83.90 EUR 167.80 EUR



83.90 EUR 6795.90 EUR



83.90 EUR 1006.80 EUR



83.90 EUR 28022.60 EUR



83.90 EUR 17619.00 EUR



83.90 EUR 22485.20 EUR



84.20 EUR 9009.40 EUR



84.20 EUR 18271.40 EUR



84.20 EUR 1094.60 EUR



84.20 EUR 4041.60 EUR



84.20 EUR 505.20 EUR



84.20 EUR 34606.20 EUR



84.20 EUR 16671.60 EUR



84.30 EUR 11717.70 EUR



84.30 EUR 421.50 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



84.0744 EUR 172436.5000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

15/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





