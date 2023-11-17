17.11.2023 14:00:49

EQS-DD: MBB SE: MBB Capital Management GmbH , buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.11.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: MBB Capital Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Christof
Last name(s): Nesemeier
Position: Executive Chairman

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MBB SE

b) LEI
967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
































Price(s) Volume(s)
83.90 EUR 167.80 EUR
83.90 EUR 6795.90 EUR
83.90 EUR 1006.80 EUR
83.90 EUR 28022.60 EUR
83.90 EUR 17619.00 EUR
83.90 EUR 22485.20 EUR
84.20 EUR 9009.40 EUR
84.20 EUR 18271.40 EUR
84.20 EUR 1094.60 EUR
84.20 EUR 4041.60 EUR
84.20 EUR 505.20 EUR
84.20 EUR 34606.20 EUR
84.20 EUR 16671.60 EUR
84.30 EUR 11717.70 EUR
84.30 EUR 421.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
84.0744 EUR 172436.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


17.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mbb.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




87327  17.11.2023 CET/CEST



