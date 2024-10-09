Performance im Fokus: Wie Bitcoin die Portfolio-Rendite steigert. Jetzt lesen -w-
EQS-DD: MHP Hotel AG: Daniel Beringer, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.10.2024 / 19:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Daniel
Last name(s): Beringer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MHP Hotel AG

b) LEI
529900KYBHHI9AVDB924 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5C24

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
1.1900 EUR 5950.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1.1900 EUR 5950.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/10/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: MHP Hotel AG
Maximiliansplatz 12b
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.mhphotels.com



 
