EQS-DD: Multitude SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them - Stareika

25.03.2024 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Mantvydas Stareika
Position: Other senior manager
 Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 56483/4/4

____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-03-20
Venue: AQED
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION 
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 690 Unit price: 4.98 EUR 

Aggregated transactions (1): 
Volume: 690 Volume weighted average price: 4.98 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-03-20
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: PLEDGING 
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 690 Unit price: 0 N/A 

Aggregated transactions (1): 
Volume: 690 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A

Language: English
Company: Multitude SE
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland
Internet: https://www.multitude.com/



 
