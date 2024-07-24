EQS-DD: Multitude SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them - Vella

|
Multitude SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them - Vella
24.07.2024 / 10:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ACQUISITION
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Shaun Vella
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Chief HR Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Multitude SE
|b)
|LEI
|74370078YLPFWHE33716
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Financial instrument
|Ordinary shares
|b)
|ISIN
|MT0002810100
|c)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|d)
|Currency
|EUR
|e)
|Price(s) and volume (s) and date of the transaction
|Date
Time (UTC)
Price
Volume
2024-07-22
Not quantifiable
6.3788
896
|f)
|Place of transaction
|XETA
PLEDGE
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Shaun Vella
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Chief HR Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Multitude SE
|b)
|LEI
|74370078YLPFWHE33716
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Financial instrument
|Ordinary shares
|b)
|ISIN
|MT0002810100
|c)
|Nature of the transaction
|Pledge
|d)
|Currency
|EUR
|e)
|Price(s) and volume (s) and date of the transaction
|Date
Time
Price
Volume
2024-07-22
N/A
Not quantifiable
896
|f)
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
24.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Multitude SE
|
|Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
|
|00520 Helsinki
|
|Finland
|Internet:
|https://www.multitude.com/
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
93091 24.07.2024 CET/CEST