EQS-DD: Multitude SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them - Vella

Multitude SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them - Vella

24.07.2024
ACQUISITION

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Shaun Vella
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status Chief HR Officer
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name Multitude SE
b) LEI 74370078YLPFWHE33716
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Financial instrument Ordinary shares
b) ISIN MT0002810100
c) Nature of the transaction Acquisition
d) Currency EUR
e) Price(s) and volume (s) and date of the transaction Date
Time (UTC)
Price
Volume

2024-07-22
Not quantifiable
6.3788
896

 
f) Place of transaction XETA

 

 

PLEDGE

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Shaun Vella
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status Chief HR Officer
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name Multitude SE
b) LEI 74370078YLPFWHE33716
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Financial instrument Ordinary shares
b) ISIN MT0002810100
c) Nature of the transaction Pledge
d) Currency EUR
e) Price(s) and volume (s) and date of the transaction Date
Time
Price
Volume

2024-07-22
N/A
Not quantifiable
896

 
f) Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

 


Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Multitude SE
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland
Internet: https://www.multitude.com/



 
