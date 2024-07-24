EQS-DD: Multitude SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them - Vella



Multitude SE: Vella



24.07.2024 / 10:15 CET/CEST

ACQUISITION 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Shaun Vella 2 Reason for notification a) Position / status Chief HR Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Multitude SE b) LEI 74370078YLPFWHE33716 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Financial instrument Ordinary shares b) ISIN MT0002810100 c) Nature of the transaction Acquisition d) Currency EUR e) Price(s) and volume (s) and date of the transaction Date

Time (UTC)

Price

Volume



2024-07-22

Not quantifiable

6.3788

896



f) Place of transaction XETA PLEDGE 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Shaun Vella 2 Reason for notification a) Position / status Chief HR Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Multitude SE b) LEI 74370078YLPFWHE33716 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Financial instrument Ordinary shares b) ISIN MT0002810100 c) Nature of the transaction Pledge d) Currency EUR e) Price(s) and volume (s) and date of the transaction Date

Time

Price

Volume



2024-07-22

N/A

Not quantifiable

896



f) Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

