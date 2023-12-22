EQS-DD: mVISE AG: Cedric Balzar, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Cedric Last name(s): Balzar





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

mVISE AG

b) LEI

391200K3F40VTYFY3054

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0006204589





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



0.725 EUR 661.20 EUR



0.730 EUR 3128.05 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



0.7291 EUR 3789.2500 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

20/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





