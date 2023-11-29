EQS-DD: Nabaltec AG: Gerhard Witzany, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



29.11.2023 / 19:58 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Gerhard Last name(s): Witzany





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Nabaltec AG

b) LEI

529900PV3Y1FXFBWXO56

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0KPPR7





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



16.50 EUR 33924.00 EUR



16.10 EUR 32200.00 EUR



15.65 EUR 2973.50 EUR



16.40 EUR 9249.60 EUR



15.80 EUR 3002.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



16.2698 EUR 81349.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

24/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

29.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





