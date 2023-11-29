Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
29.11.2023 19:58:49

EQS-DD: Nabaltec AG: Gerhard Witzany, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.11.2023 / 19:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Gerhard
Last name(s): Witzany

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Nabaltec AG

b) LEI
529900PV3Y1FXFBWXO56 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0KPPR7

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
16.50 EUR 33924.00 EUR
16.10 EUR 32200.00 EUR
15.65 EUR 2973.50 EUR
16.40 EUR 9249.60 EUR
15.80 EUR 3002.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
16.2698 EUR 81349.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


29.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Nabaltec AG
Alustraße 50-52
92421 Schwandorf
Germany
Internet: www.nabaltec.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




87635  29.11.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1784903&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

