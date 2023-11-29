|
29.11.2023 19:58:49
EQS-DD: Nabaltec AG: Gerhard Witzany, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
29.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nabaltec AG
|Alustraße 50-52
|92421 Schwandorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.nabaltec.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
87635 29.11.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nabaltec AGmehr Nachrichten
|
19:58
|EQS-DD: Nabaltec AG: Gerhard Witzany, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
19:58
|EQS-DD: Nabaltec AG: Gerhard Witzany, buy (EQS Group)
|
28.11.23
|EQS-News: Nabaltec AG expands cooperation with OTH Amberg-Weiden (EQS Group)
|
28.11.23
|EQS-News: Nabaltec AG weitet die Kooperation mit der OTH Amberg-Weiden aus (EQS Group)
|
23.11.23
|EQS-News: Nabaltec AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum dritten Quartal 2023 (EQS Group)
|
23.11.23
|EQS-News: Nabaltec AG publishes report for the third quarter of 2023 (EQS Group)
|
24.08.23
|EQS-News: Nabaltec AG publishes half-year report 2023 (EQS Group)
|
24.08.23
|EQS-News: Nabaltec AG veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2023 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Nabaltec AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nabaltec AG
|15,05
|3,08%