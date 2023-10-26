26.10.2023 18:00:49

EQS-DD: NEON EQUITY AG: Neon Equity Invest GmbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.10.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Neon Equity Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Olek
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
NEON EQUITY AG

b) LEI
875500BCX9680695W636 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3DW408

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
10.00 EUR 1449990.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
10.0000 EUR 1449990.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/10/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: NEON EQUITY AG
Mörfelder Landstraße 277
60598 Frankfurt
Germany



 
