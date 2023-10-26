EQS-DD: NEON EQUITY AG: Neon Equity Invest GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.10.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Neon Equity Invest GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Thomas Last name(s): Olek Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

NEON EQUITY AG

b) LEI

875500BCX9680695W636

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3DW408





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



10.00 EUR 1449990.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



10.0000 EUR 1449990.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

24/10/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





